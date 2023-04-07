Probe after ‘partially automated’ Tesla hits student getting off bus

Tesla

US road safety regulators have sent a team to investigate a crash involving a Tesla that may have been operating on a partially automated driving system when it struck a student who had just got off a school bus.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it will investigate the March 15 crash in Halifax County, North Carolina, which injured a 17-year-old student.

The State Highway Patrol said the driver of the 2022 Tesla Model Y, a 51-year-old man, failed to stop for the bus, which was displaying all its activated warning devices.

Tesla Model Y (Alamy/PA)

Sending special investigation teams to crashes means the agency suspects Teslas were operating systems that can handle some aspects of driving, including Autopilot and Full Self-Driving.

Despite the names, Tesla says these are driver-assist systems and drivers must be ready to intervene at all times.

Tillman Mitchell, a student at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister, had just got off the bus and was walking across the street to his house when he was hit, according to the Highway Patrol.