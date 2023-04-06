Notification Settings

Saudis and Iranians ‘agree to reopen embassies and ease travel’

World NewsPublished:

Saudi Arabia and Iran are long-time regional rivals, but have moved towards reconciliation as part of a deal brokered by China last month.

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed on Thursday to reopen diplomatic missions in their respective capitals and in additional cities, Iran’s semi-official news agency said.

ISNA reported the foreign ministers reached the agreement in Beijing.

The deal calls for studying the prospect of resuming flights between the two nations and facilitating the visa process for the citizens of both.

China Saudi Arabia Iran
Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Beijing on Thursday (Iranian Foreign Ministry/AP)

The agreement represents a new step toward reconciliation after seven years of tension, and lowers the chance of armed conflict between the rivals – both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region.

The deal was brokered by Beijing.

It represents a major diplomatic victory for the Chinese as Gulf Arab states perceive the United States slowly withdrawing from the wider Middle East.

It also comes as diplomats have been trying to end a long war in Yemen, a conflict in which both Iran and Saudi Arabia are deeply entrenched.

On Thursday Saudi Arabia’s state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV showed Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian shaking hands and sitting side by side.

Iran’s state TV said the two ministers met to discuss the details of reopening embassies.

It was the first formal meeting of senior diplomats from the two nations since 2016, when the kingdom broke ties with Iran after protesters invaded Saudi diplomatic posts there.

Saudi Arabia had executed a prominent Shiite cleric with 46 others days earlier, triggering the demonstrations.

