Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

‘Man shot after two people stabbed to death at Ismaili Muslim centre in Lisbon’

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

A heavy police presence was reported outside the religious centre in Portugal’s capital.

Lisbon's skyline at sunset
Lisbon's skyline at sunset

Police have shot a man after two people were stabbed to death at an Ismaili Muslim centre in Lisbon, Portugal’s prime minister said.

Antonio Costa said “everything points” to Tuesday’s “criminal act” being “an isolated incident”.

The suspect was taken to hospital, Mr Costa added.

Police said more information will be provided later in the day.

Armed officers from a special operations unit could be seen forming a perimeter outside the building.

Mr Costa said it is too soon to speculate about a motive.

The Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, generally known as the Ismailis, belong to the Shia branch of Islam, their website said.

The Ismaili Muslims are a culturally diverse community living in more than 25 countries around the world, it added.

Portugal has not recorded any significant terror attacks in recent decades and religious violence is virtually unheard of.

There was no immediate word on the identity of those killed.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News