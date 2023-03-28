‘Man shot after two people stabbed to death at Ismaili Muslim centre in Lisbon’

Lisbon's skyline at sunset

Police have shot a man after two people were stabbed to death at an Ismaili Muslim centre in Lisbon, Portugal’s prime minister said.

Antonio Costa said “everything points” to Tuesday’s “criminal act” being “an isolated incident”.

The suspect was taken to hospital, Mr Costa added.

Police said more information will be provided later in the day.

Two people have been killed at the Ismaili Center in Lisbon, Portuguese police confirms to Reuters. Heavy police presence outside. pic.twitter.com/PM9aJKQjcU — Catarina Demony (@CatarinaDemony) March 28, 2023

Armed officers from a special operations unit could be seen forming a perimeter outside the building.

Mr Costa said it is too soon to speculate about a motive.

The Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, generally known as the Ismailis, belong to the Shia branch of Islam, their website said.

The Ismaili Muslims are a culturally diverse community living in more than 25 countries around the world, it added.

Portugal has not recorded any significant terror attacks in recent decades and religious violence is virtually unheard of.