Greek unions launch general strike over rail disaster

World NewsPublished:

Unions have rallied behind railway workers since the head-on train collision on February 28 that left 57 people dead.

A general strike in Greece called in response to a rail disaster last month has grounded flights and extensively disrupted services, with protests planned in cities across the country.

The stoppage also kept ferries to the Greek islands in port, left hospitals running with emergency staff, halted public transport services and led to class cancellations at state-run schools.

Unions have rallied behind railway workers’ associations that have staged rolling walkouts since the head-on train collision in northern Greece on February 28 that left 57 people dead and dozens injured.

Greece Train Collision
The scene of the train crash (Giannis Papanikos/AP)

The government, which faces parliamentary elections before the summer, says rail services will restart on March 22 and be restored gradually until April 11, with additional staff to monitor safety and mandatory speed reduction rules along sections of the track.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s centre-right government has seen a strong lead in opinion polls reduced in recent weeks over its main rival, the left-wing Syriza party, with the two sides also locked in an ideological debate over how to reform Greece’s antiquated rail network.

Mr Mitsotakis has promised clearer boundaries between privatised services and the authorities overseeing them, seeking assistance from European Union experts in drawing up the changes.

His political opponents argue that the poorly managed dismantling of agencies under state control has compromised rail safety.

