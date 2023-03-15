Notification Settings

Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Donald Trump

World NewsPublished:

Manhattan prosecutors have convened a grand jury that is looking into a 2016 payment paid to the adult film star on behalf of the former president.

Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer said the adult film star has met with prosecutors who are investigating hush money paid to her on behalf of former US president Donald Trump.

Clark Brewster tweeted that Ms Daniels met and answered questions from Manhattan prosecutors.

They have convened a grand jury that is looking into the 2016 payment.

Mr Brewster tweeted that Ms Daniels would make herself available as a witness or for further questions, if needed.

Former US president Donald Trump
Former US president Donald Trump (Ron Johnson/AP)

A message seeking comment was sent to the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Ms Daniels tweeted her thanks to the lawyer for “helping me in our continuing fight for truth and justice”.

She has said she had a 2006 sexual encounter with Mr Trump that she did not want, but did not say no to.

Mr Trump says it never happened.

In the waning weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign, Mr Trump’s then-lawyer Michael Cohen said he paid Ms Daniels 130,000 dollars (£108,000) on the then-candidate’s behalf.

At the time, she was in negotiations to tell her story on television.

Most Read

