Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rap artist Hurricane Chris acquitted over man’s death

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Christopher Dooley, is best known for his 2007 album 51/50 Ratchet, which includes his hit single A Bay Bay.

Rapper Hurricane Chris
Rapper Hurricane Chris

A jury in the US has acquitted rapper Hurricane Chris, known for the hit single A Bay Bay, over the death of a man shot several times at a petrol station in 2020.

The panel in Louisiana found the 34-year-old artist, whose real name is Christopher Dooley, not guilty of second-degree murder over the killing of Danzeria Farris Jr, 32, and illegal possession of stolen things, news outlets reported.

A Caddo Parish Grand Jury indicted Dooley in October 2020 in connection with the June 19 2020 killing of Mr Farris, who was shot several times at a Texaco petrol station in Shreveport.

He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Dooley had been on trial in state district court for more than a week before the verdict.

Prosecutors called several witnesses, while the defence presented two, including Dooley.

“I wanna thank God, my attorneys at the Washington & Wells Law Firm, and my family for standing with me as my life was on the line,” Dooley told The Shade Room.

“They wanted to give me life if I was found guilty. Now I can hug my son and think about raising him to be a man. This situation drained me and affected my health greatly. God I give u all the glory. I got my life back and words can’t explain how I feel. Thanks to everyone who wished me well.”

The Shreveport native, who is the godson of former Democratic state representative Barbara Norton, is best known for his 2007 album 51/50 Ratchet, which includes his hit single A Bay Bay.

That track’s music video has nearly 30 million views on YouTube.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News