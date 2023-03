Two dead and nine injured after truck hits pedestrians in Quebec

A police car and a Transport Quebec truck guard the perimeter of a fatal accident, in Amqui, Quebec

Two men have died after a pickup truck ploughed into pedestrians beside a road in the eastern Quebec town of Amqui.

A provincial police spokeswoman said nine other people were injured, including two whose injuries are considered serious.

Sergeant Helene St-Pierre said the 38-year-old driver, a local resident, turned himself in to police and was arrested under suspicion of committing a fatal hit and run.

A senior government official familiar with the matter said the incident was not terrorism or national security related. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

The incident happened just after 3pm along St-Benoit Boulevard in Amqui (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)

Authorities had not mentioned any motive.

Ms St-Pierre said the two people killed were both men, one in his 60s and the other in his 70s. Among the injured, two suffered serious injuries and the other seven were being evaluated, she said.

Ms St-Pierre said investigators and accident reconstruction experts were working to establish the circumstances of the crash.

“Everything indicates it was an isolated incident, and that there is no more danger in the area, and there is just one suspect,” she said.

The incident happened just after 3pm along St-Benoit Boulevard in Amqui, a town about 350 kilometres (220 miles) northeast of Quebec City.

The regional health board confirmed that a “code orange” had been declared at the Amqui hospital, which generally indicates a situation with a high number of casualties.

Last month in Laval, Quebec, police said a man driving a city bus deliberately smashed into a daycare centre, killing two children.

In 2021, a man used a pickup to kill four members of an immigrant family in London, Ontario, in what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said was a hate crime directed at Muslims.

In 2018, a man in a van rampaged through pedestrians in Toronto, killing 10 people.