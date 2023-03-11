Bomb attack targets awards ceremony for journalists in Afghanistan

Afghanistan

A bomb has exploded during an awards ceremony for journalists in Afghanistan, killing at least one person and wounding five others.

The blast occurred at the Tabian Farhang centre in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, as journalists gathered for the event on Saturday morning, said Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for Balkh police.

It came two days after a bomb in Mazar-e-Sharif killed the provincial governor, Daud Muzmal, and two others. Four were wounded.

A bomb blast in Mazar-e-Sharif left one man dead (Abdul Saboor Sirat/AP)

The injured in Saturday’s blast included Najeeb Faryad, a reporter for Aryana News television station, who said he felt like something hit him in the back, followed by a deafening sound before he fell to the ground.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — is a key rival of the Taliban.