Third person dies after US concert stampede

Police said the incident may have been triggered by unfounded fears of gunfire.

GloRilla performs at the Grammy Awards
A third person has died after being injured in a stampede following a weekend rap concert in upstate New York, police have said.

Aisha Stephens, 35, from Syracuse, was the only person who remained hospitalised following the Sunday evening performance by rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Rochester Main Street Armory, but she died on Wednesday night.

Two other women, Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo, and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, also died after being caught up in a crush of concertgoers who surged towards the exits after the show.

Police said the stampede may have been triggered by unfounded fears of gunfire.

The city revoked the venue’s entertainment licence on Wednesday while authorities investigated.

The facility’s owner has not responded to numerous emailed requests for comment.

