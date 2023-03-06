Estonia’s pro-Ukraine Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wins re-election

Kaja Kallas

The centre-right Reform Party of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, one of Europe’s most outspoken supporters of Ukraine, has overwhelmingly won Estonia’s general election.

Meanwhile, a far-right populist challenger lost seats in a vote that focused on national security and the economy of the Baltic country.

Preliminary returns from a completed ballot count showed the Reform Party, the senior partner in the outgoing three-party coalition government, received 31.2% of the vote – the biggest share in Sunday’s election.

That translates into 37 seats at Estonia’s 101-seat Parliament, or Riigikogu, an increase of three seats from the 2019 election.

Ms Kallas is one of the most outspoken supporters of Ukraine (AP)

Ms Kallas told her party colleagues and jubilant supporters at a hotel in the capital, Tallinn: “This result, which is not final yet, will give us a strong mandate to put together a good government.”

The Prime Minister since 2021, she had faced a challenge from the far-right populist EKRE party, which seeks to limit the Baltic nation’s exposure to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and blames the current government for Estonia’s high inflation rate.

EKRE took second place with 16.1% of votes and 17 seats in the legislature, a decrease of two seats compared to four years ago.

The Centre Party, which is traditionally favoured by Estonia’s sizable ethnic Russian minority, was third with 15.3% of the vote.

Electoral commission staff count ballot papers (AP)

The biggest surprise of the election, where more than 900,000 people were eligible to vote, was the emergence of Eesti 200, a small liberal centrist party, which won 14% of the vote.

National security in the wake of neighbouring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and socio-economic issues, particularly the rising cost of living, were the main campaign themes of the election.

Preliminary results suggested six parties passed the 5% threshold of support needed to be in parliament.