Archaeologists in Egypt unearth Sphinx-like Roman-era statue

World News

It is believed the statue bears the likeness of the Roman emperor Claudius.

The statue

Archaeologists have unearthed a Sphinx-like statue and the remains of a shrine in an ancient temple in southern Egypt.

The artefacts were found in the temple of Dendera in Qena Province, 280 miles south of the capital of Cairo, Egypt’s antiquities ministry revealed.

Archaeologists believe the statue’s smiling features may belong to the Roman emperor Claudius, who extended Rome’s rule into North Africa between 41 and 54 AD, the ministry said.

Dig site
The dig site in Qena, Egypt (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities via AP)

It said archaeologists will conduct more studies on the markings on the stone slab, which could reveal more information about the statue’s identity and the area.

The smaller statue is reminiscent of the towering, well-known Sphinx in the Pyramids of Giza complex, which is 66ft high.

The archaeologists also found a Roman-era stone slab with demotic and hieroglyphic inscriptions.

Egypt Archaeological Discovery
A tablet dating to Ancient Roman times, written in Hieroglyphics and Demotic, was uncovered at the site (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities via AP)

The limestone shrine includes a two-layer platform and a mud-brick basin from the Byzantine era, the ministry said.

Such discoveries are usually touted by the Egyptian government in hopes of attracting more tourists, a significant source of foreign currency for the North African country.

