Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister hold 10-minute chat at G20

World NewsPublished:

Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov spoke to each other in the first high-level meeting in months between the two countries.

India G20
India G20

US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov spoke briefly at a meeting of top diplomats from the Group of 20 nations in the first high-level meeting in months between the two countries.

US officials said Mr Blinken and Mr Lavrov chatted for roughly 10 minutes on the sidelines of the G20 conference in New Delhi, India.

The short encounter comes as relations between Washington and Moscow have plummeted while tensions over Russia’s war with Ukraine have soared.

APTOPIX India G20
Sergei Lavrov smokes as he walks to the second session of the G20 foreign ministers meeting (Manish Swarup/AP)

A senior US official said Mr Blinken used the discussion to make three points to Mr Lavrov: that the US would support Ukraine in the conflict for as long as it takes to bring the war to an end; that Russia should reverse its decision to suspend participation in the New Start nuclear treaty; and that Moscow should release detained American Paul Whelan.

The official declined to characterise Mr Lavrov’s response but said Mr Blinken did not get the impression that there would be any change in Russia’s behaviour in the near term.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News