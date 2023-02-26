Judge issues arrest warrant for US rapper Kodak Black

Kodak Black Arrested

A Florida judge has issued an arrest warrant for rapper Kodak Black for failing a drug test while on bail for a drug charge, court records show.

The warrant was issued on Thursday after Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, did not appear for a scheduled drug test in early February and then days later submitted a sample that tested positive for fentanyl.

Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy issued the warrant and wrote that the rapper had violated the conditions of his pre-trial release for an oxycodone trafficking charge from July.

Kodak Black failed a drugs test, court records show (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Black pleaded not guilty to the trafficking charge.

In January 2020, then-president Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.