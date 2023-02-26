Notification Settings

Judge issues arrest warrant for US rapper Kodak Black

Published:

Black did not appear for a scheduled drug test in February and then submitted a sample that tested positive for fentanyl, court records show.

A Florida judge has issued an arrest warrant for rapper Kodak Black for failing a drug test while on bail for a drug charge, court records show.

The warrant was issued on Thursday after Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, did not appear for a scheduled drug test in early February and then days later submitted a sample that tested positive for fentanyl.

Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy issued the warrant and wrote that the rapper had violated the conditions of his pre-trial release for an oxycodone trafficking charge from July.

Kodak Black failed a drugs test, court records show (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Black pleaded not guilty to the trafficking charge.

In January 2020, then-president Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.

Black is nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Awards’ hip-hop artist of the year and has sold more than 30 million singles, with massive hits such as Super Gremlin, which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year.

