Danish queen recovering from ‘extensive’ back surgery

Queen Margrethe II attending a church service in Copenhagen Cathedral to mark the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne on September 11 2022

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, has undergone “extensive back surgery” and the condition of the monarch “is good and stable under the circumstances”, the palace said.

The 82-year-old queen will remain in hospital “for some time to come”, and that will be followed by a period of convalescence and rehabilitation, according to the royal household.

Several official engagements have either been postponed, cancelled or are being handled by other members of the royal family.