Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Spanish court denies Brazil star Dani Alves’s appeal to be freed on bail

World NewsPublished:

The 39-year-old former Barcelona player is a flight risk and must stay in prison during the probe, the court ruled on Tuesday.

Dani Alves
Dani Alves

A Spanish court has denied Brazil star Dani Alves’s bid to be freed on bail while the investigation of a sex attack accusation against him continues.

The 39-year-old former Barcelona player is a flight risk and must stay in prison during the probe, the court ruled on Tuesday.

Alves was provisionally detained in January after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub on December 30.

A judge ordered him to be jailed without bail after an initial investigation by authorities.

He has denied wrongdoing.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News