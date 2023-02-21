Death toll from Brazil deluge hits 44 as search continues for missing dozens

Brazil Rains

The death toll from flooding and landslides in Brazil’s southern state of Sao Paulo has reached 44 as searches continue for dozens still missing.

Most of the search is concentrated in the mountainous coastal municipality of Sao Sebastiao, where 43 deaths have been recorded.

Firefighters still hope to find people alive in the rubble of houses slammed by landslides during a weekend deluge, said Sao Sebastiao city hall worker Pedro de Rosario.

Rescue workers search for survivors in Sao Sebastiao (Andre Penner/AP)

“Hope is the last thing that dies, so we have a lot of hope,” he said. “There are still people buried.”

Seven bodies have been identified and released for burial, while nearly 800 people are homeless and 1,730 have been displaced, the state government said in a statement.

Members of the armed forces joined the search and rescue efforts, and starting on Thursday the navy will build a hospital with up to 300 beds to help relief efforts, governor Tarcisio de Freitas said at a news conference in Sao Sebastiao.

Vehicles landed on the beach in Sao Sebastiao (Sao Paulo Government/AP)

Authorities are digging through the mud and clearing roads, but parts of the main road connecting Rio de Janeiro state with Sao Paulo’s port city of Santos are still blocked by landslides.

Another road connecting the city of Bortiga to inland Sao Paulo remains completely blocked.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited the region on Monday, and called for people living in the hillside areas to be relocated to safer regions.

The Rio-Santos highway is blocked by mudslides (Andre Penner/AP)

Rain in Sao Sebastiao surpassed 600mm (23.6in) during a 24-hour period over the weekend, among the largest downpours ever in such a short period in Brazil.

Around 7.5 tons of aid items including food, water and hygiene kits have already been distributed to victims, the state government of Sao Paulo said.