Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurysm

Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a representative for the actor has said.

Sizemore suffered the aneurism around 2am on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles.

He was admitted to hospital in intensive care, his manager Charles Lago said. He described Sizemore’s condition “a wait and see situation”.

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films including Saving Private Ryan, Heat and Black Hawk Down.

Tom Sizemore (Alamy/PA)

He also has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement.

Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss.

In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel.

Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offence.