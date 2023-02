Targets across Ukraine hit as Russia launches fresh missile attack

Russian missile strike aftermath

Russia has again pummelled Ukraine with a barrage of missiles, firing a combination of 36 cruise and other missiles and losing at least 16 of them to Ukrainian air defence batteries, Ukrainian officials have said.

On Thursday, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office said targets had been hit in the country’s north, west and south.

A 79-year-old woman was killed and at least seven other people were wounded when missiles hit the eastern city of Pavlohrad, Ukrainian local governor Serhiy Lysak reported.