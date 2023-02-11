Family hit by previous earthquake catastrophe make desperate plea to help Turkey victims

Family and friends have been collecting donations to send to Turkey in the wake of the earthquake. Pictured left is Canan Hill with Fatma Guntac, one of the organisers.

Fatma and Nina Güntaç have been overwhelmed by the kindness of others in the aftermath of the catastrophic earthquake, which has killed more than 21,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Nina, 33, has organised a donation point and today urged for residents of the West Midlands to get behind the appeal.

Fatma, her mother, got in contact with the Turkish consulate and Turkish Airlines, who agreed to transport the donations for free.

The pair were in Turkey visiting family when the 1999 İzmit earthquake struck, killing more than 18,000 people. The İzmit disaster measured at a magnitude of 7.6, with the latest earthquake measuring 7.8. Both caused momentous destruction.

Having experienced such catastrophe themselves, Fatma and Nina want to do "everything and anything" to help.

Nina, who is a mother-of-one, said: "We know a lot of people here who have lost their relatives, and there are people that are missing. It is devastating. We've been through this ourselves, it was such a terrifying time. We had to sleep on the streets. I have relatives in Turkey but thank God, they are safe. We just want to help everyone who is in need.

"I am lost for words."

Fatma, who was born in Ankara, said she has many relatives in Turkey and they are thankfully safe.

The 58-year-old has been 'overwhelmed with support'.

"I am thankful for everyone who is offering their help," she said. "Everybody wants to help in any way possible.

"We are sending everything we can – warm clothes, nappies, baby milk, and sanitary towels. I am so thankful for all of the donations."

Friends and family of the women have also been offering their help.