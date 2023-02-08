Two children die as bus crashes into daycare centre in Canada

Two children have died and six more have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Quebec, Canada.
Police in Laval, north of Montreal, said a 51-year-old employee of the bus service has been arrested and charged with careless driving and homicide
“As of now, we don’t know the motive of the crime,” said Erika Landry, a Laval police spokeswoman.
Police had set up a large perimeter around the crash site in Laval as distraught parents arrived to check on their children.
Aerial news footage from the scene showed the bus had crashed into the front of the daycare centre.