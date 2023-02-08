Two children die as bus crashes into daycare centre in Canada

Families wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Quebec

Two children have died and six more have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Quebec, Canada.

Police in Laval, north of Montreal, said a 51-year-old employee of the bus service has been arrested and charged with careless driving and homicide

“As of now, we don’t know the motive of the crime,” said Erika Landry, a Laval police spokeswoman.

Families wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Quebec (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Police had set up a large perimeter around the crash site in Laval as distraught parents arrived to check on their children.