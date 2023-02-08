Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two children die as bus crashes into daycare centre in Canada

World NewsPublished:

The crash happened in Laval, north of Montreal.

Families wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Quebec
Families wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Quebec

Two children have died and six more have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Quebec, Canada.

Police in Laval, north of Montreal, said a 51-year-old employee of the bus service has been arrested and charged with careless driving and homicide

“As of now, we don’t know the motive of the crime,” said Erika Landry, a Laval police spokeswoman.

Families wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Quebec
Families wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Quebec (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Police had set up a large perimeter around the crash site in Laval as distraught parents arrived to check on their children.

Aerial news footage from the scene showed the bus had crashed into the front of the daycare centre.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News