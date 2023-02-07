Court denies extra medical aid for Hiroshima A-bomb survivors’ children

Japan Hiroshima Ruling

A Japanese court rejected a bid by children of Hiroshima atomic bombing survivors seeking government support for medical costs, saying the hereditary impact of radiation exposure is still unknown.

A group of 28 people whose parents suffered radiation exposure in the US nuclear attack on August 6, 1945, were demanding the government include them in the medical support available to survivors.

The Hiroshima District Court said the possibility of a hereditary effect from radiation cannot be denied, but there is no established scientific consensus and the government’s exclusion of the group from medical support is not unconstitutional.

The government has insisted there is no scientific evidence showing a hereditary effect from parents’ radiation exposure on their children.

The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in 2017 seeking 100,000 yen (£633) each from the government in damages, saying their exclusion violated the constitutional right to equality.

A similar lawsuit by their peers in Nagasaki was also rejected in December.

The group will appeal against Tuesday’s decision, which it called “unjust”.

“It was an extremely cold ruling,” plaintiff Taku Kakuda said.

“It was as if we were told to prove the radiation impact on humans with our bodies.”

The atomic bombing of Hiroshima destroyed the city and killed 140,000 people.

The US dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000, causing Japan to surrender on August 15, 1945.

Many survivors of the bombings have lasting injuries and illnesses resulting from the explosions and radiation exposure and have faced discrimination in Japan.

Their children, known as “hibaku nisei”, or second-generation survivors of atomic bombs, say they constantly worry about the possible hereditary effects of radiation from their parents’ exposure, and many have developed various forms of cancer and other health problems.

They estimate their numbers at 300,000 to 500,000.

Currently, only survivors and those with prenatal exposure who were certified can receive government medical support for their radiation illnesses and cancer check-ups.

The government started providing free medical checks for their children in 1979 but cancer examinations are not included.