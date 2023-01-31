Will Smith and Martin Lawrence team up again for Bad Boys sequel

Will Smith returns

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are teaming up once more for a fourth Bad Boys movie, in one of Smith’s most high-profile new projects since the infamous Oscars slap.

Sony Pictures announced Tuesday that the untitled Bad Boys sequel is in early pre-production.

Development on the Bad Boys sequel, which follows 2020’s Bad Boys for Life, was reportedly put on hold after Smith hit Chris Rock at last March’s Academy Awards.

“That was a very unfortunate thing that happened, and I don’t think it’s really my place to comment, except to say that I’ve known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person.

“That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption.”

Shortly before the lockdown shut cinemas, Bad Boys for Life was a box-office hit, earning 426 million dollars (£345.7 million) worldwide.