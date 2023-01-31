Adult Happy Meals and McRib feed McDonald’s sales

A McDonald's sign

Adult Happy Meals and other limited-time promotions boosted traffic at McDonald’s restaurants during the fourth quarter despite higher prices.

Global same-store sales – or sales at outlets open for at least a year – rose 12.6% in the October-December period, the Chicago-based fast food company said on Tuesday.

That beat expectations for an 8.8% increase, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

US same-store sales rose 10.3%.

Sales soared in October after McDonald’s launched Adult Happy Meals featuring limited-edition toys designed by streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market.

Half of the toys for those meals were gone in the first four days of the promotion, chief executive Chris Kempczinski said earlier.

A “farewell tour” for the cult favourite McRib sandwich drew in more customers in November.

Fourth quarter revenue fell 1% to 5.9 billion US dollars (£4.8 billion), but that still beat analysts’ expectations of 5.7 billion dollars (£4.6 billion).

Overseas revenue was weaker because of the strong dollar – 60% of McDonald’s sales come from outside the US.