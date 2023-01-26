Police raid home of suspected Spanish church attacker

Two women light candles in memory of a church sacristan killed on Wednesday in Algeciras, southern Spain

Spanish police have raided the home of a suspected machete-wielding attacker – a day after twin attacks on churches left one man dead and a priest seriously hurt.

Interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said officers searched the unnamed attacker’s home to “determine the nature, terrorist or otherwise”, of Wednesday night’s horror.

Mr Grande-Marlaska said no one else was involved and the detainee has no criminal record.

The Interior Ministry, meanwhile, said the suspect was still being questioned and had been under a Spanish deportation order since last June.

The minister is cutting short a visit to Stockholm for a European Union ministers’ meeting to head to Algeciras, where the attacks happened.

Algeciras is a highly cosmopolitan port city and the first point of arrival for many boats from North Africa, putting it at the centre of Spanish debates on irregular migration.

Flags were flown at half-mast in Algeciras and a minute’s silence was to be held later in the day (Geogphotos/Alamy/PA)

The Interior Ministry said the man killed in the attack was a sacristan, a person who prepares Mass, at Nuestra Senora de La Palma, while a priest was earlier wounded at another church.

Algeciras town hall officials said the sacristan was Diego Valencia and the wounded priest is Antonio Rodriguez.

Mr Rodriguez remains in a serious condition.

Manolo Gonzalez, another sacristan at Nuestra Senora de La Palma, said he served with Mr Valencia.

The attacker climbed on the altar, Mr Gonzalez alleged, and Mr Valencia came out “and asked to know what was going on”.

He was faced with a machete so fled outside to a public square.

The attacker chased him and inflicted fatal wounds.

Candles and flowers adorned the two small churches with whitewashed walls on Thursday as residents nervously passed police vans in the street.