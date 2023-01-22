Notification Settings

Shooting reported after Lunar New Year event near LA

World NewsPublished:

The incident is said to have happened in Monterey Park, after a large Lunar New Year celebration.

Dozens of police officers are responding to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration had ended in a community east of Los Angeles.

No official information about the incident is yet available, but reports said it occurred in Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that is about 10 miles from LA city centre, on Saturday at about 10pm local time (6am on Sunday in the UK).

California shooting scene
Police vehicles at the scene in Monterey Park, California (Jae C Hong/AP)

Earlier in the day, thousands of people attended the annual festival.

Seung Won Choi, who owns a seafood restaurant in the area, told the Los Angeles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

He said he was told there was a gunman with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him. Mr Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.

