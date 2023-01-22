Notification Settings

Nine killed in mass shooting after Lunar New Year event near LA

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The incident occurred in Monterey Park on Saturday evening.

Policeman at scene of shooting

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands.

Police said the shooting occurred at a business premises in Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that is about 10 miles from central LA.

California shooting scene
Police vehicles at the scene in Monterey Park, California (Jae C Hong/AP)

The shooting was reported at 10.20pm local time – 6.20am on Sunday in the UK.

The gunman was male, but no information about his fate has been revealed.

California shooting scene
Investigators on Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park (Jae C Hong/AP)

Seung Won Choi, who owns a seafood restaurant in the area, told the Los Angeles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

He said he was told there was a gunman with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him. Mr Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.



