Nine killed in mass shooting after Lunar New Year event near LA

Policeman at scene of shooting

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands.

Police said the shooting occurred at a business premises in Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that is about 10 miles from central LA.

Police vehicles at the scene in Monterey Park, California (Jae C Hong/AP)

The shooting was reported at 10.20pm local time – 6.20am on Sunday in the UK.

The gunman was male, but no information about his fate has been revealed.

Investigators on Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park (Jae C Hong/AP)

Seung Won Choi, who owns a seafood restaurant in the area, told the Los Angeles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.