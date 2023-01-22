Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Classified documents found in Biden home, says president’s lawyer

World NewsPublished:

Bob Bauer said the US Justice Department conducted the 13-hour search at Mr Biden’s Delaware property on Friday.

Biden Classified Document
Biden Classified Document

The Justice Department has searched US President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware and located six documents containing classification markings and also took possession of some of his notes, his lawyer has said.

Bob Bauer said the Justice Department conducted the search at Mr Biden’s Wilmington residence on Friday. He said it lasted about 13 hours.

The Justice Department “took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President,” Mr Bauer said in a statement.

The prosecutors also “took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years,” he said.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News