Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jacinda Ardern announces shock resignation as New Zealand Prime Minister

World NewsPublished:

The politician was just 37 when she was elected to the top role in 2017.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern has announced her shock resignation as New Zealand Prime Minister, saying she “no longer has enough in the tank” to do the role justice.

Ms Ardern on Thursday told reporters her last day would be no later than February 7.

In an emotional speech at the New Zealand Labour party’s annual caucus meeting, the 42-year-old said it was “time” to step down.

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern
Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern (John Sibley/PA)

Ms Ardern said: “I’m leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple.”

The outgoing prime minister who was elected to the role at the age of 37 in October 2017, made history as the world’s youngest female head of government.

The next year, Ms Ardern made history again by giving birth while in office – making her the world’s second elected head of government to do so.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News