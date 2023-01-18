Notification Settings

Ukraine’s interior minister among 17 killed in helicopter crash near Kyiv

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The victims included two other top officials and two children, Ukrainian authorities said.

Damage caused by Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine
A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb on Wednesday killed 17 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and two children, authorities said.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin, and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.

Nine of those killed were on board the emergency services helicopter which crashed in Brovary, an eastern suburb of the capital, Mr Klymenko said.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash was an accident or a result of the almost 11-month war with Russia.

A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children.

Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a nursery school.

