Miss USA crowned Miss Universe

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel

R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night.

Ms Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, at the moment of the dramatic reveal of the winner, then beamed after her name was announced.

The top three: (L to R) Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, and Miss Dominican Republic, Andreina Martinez (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Thumping music rang out, and she was handed a bouquet of flowers, draped in the winner’s sash and crowned with a tiara on stage at the 71st Miss Universe Competition, which was held in New Orleans.

The second runner-up was Miss Dominican Republic, Andreina Martinez.

In the Q&A at the last stage of the competition for the three finalists, Ms Gabriel was asked how she would work to demonstrate Miss Universe is “an empowering and progressive organisation” if she was to win.

Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel, back to camera, is hugged by other contestants after being crowned Miss Universe (Gerald Herbert/AP)

“I would use it to be a transformational leader,” she responded, citing her work using recycled materials in her fashion design and teaching sewing to survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence.

“It is so important to invest in others, invest in our community and use your unique talent to make a difference.

“We all have something special, and when we plant those seeds to other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change.”

Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel, takes part in the evening gown competition during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in New Orleans (Gerald Herbert/AP)

According to Miss Universe, Ms Gabriel is a former high school volleyball player and graduate of the University of North Texas.

A short biography posted on the organisation’s website said she is also chief executive of her own sustainable clothing line.

Nearly 90 contestants from around the world took part in the competition, organisers said, involving “personal statements, in-depth interviews and various categories including evening gown and swimwear”.

The 16 finalists are announced during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in New Orleans (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Miss Curacao, Gabriela Dos Santos, and Miss Puerto Rico, Ashley Carino, rounded out the top five finalists.