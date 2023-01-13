Notification Settings

Police officer dies after being stabbed in Hungary’s capital

Published:

The man attacked the responding officers when they tried to take him into custody and then ran into the street, Budapest’s police department said.

Patrol vehicles block a road at a residential building in Budapest, Hungary

Three police officers in Budapest were stabbed while responding to a call at an apartment building, and one of them died of his injuries, Hungarian police have said.

Police received a call late on Thursday that a man had broken down the door of a neighbouring apartment in the capital’s 11th district and was attempting to enter.

The man attacked the responding officers when they tried to take him into custody and then ran into the street, the city’s police department said.

Police officers detain a suspect at a residential building in Budapest, Hungary (Tamas Matyus/MTI via AP)

One officer fired a warning shot and then shot the fleeing man in the leg, Budapest police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to hospital along with the wounded officers.

The officer who later died of his injuries was a 29-year-old sergeant major with Budapest’s 11th district police, according to a police statement.

