Lisa Marie Presley, singer and only child of Elvis Presley, dies aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Mad Max: Fury Road” at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died on Thursday after being rushed to hospital earlier that day, her mother said in a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

The announcement came just hours after Priscilla had confirmed that Lisa Marie was rushed to hospital earlier on Thursday.

Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10.37am following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, according to Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department.