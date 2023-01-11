Notification Settings

White House: Jill Biden has cancerous lesions removed

World NewsPublished:

The first lady was said to be ‘experiencing some facial swelling and bruising, but is in good spirits and is feeling well’.

Jill Biden

Surgeons removed a cancerous lesion above US first lady Jill Biden’s right eye on Wednesday, as well as another cancerous lesion on her chest, the White House said, while a third lesion on her left eyelid was being examined.

Dr Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said examinations showed that the lesion over Mrs Biden’s left eye and one newly discovered on her chest were both confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma.

The lesion on her right eye was “fully excised, with margins, and was sent for standard microscopic examination”.

Biden
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spent the day at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre (Susan Walsh/AP)

Mrs Biden and her husband, President Joe Biden, spent the day at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, while she underwent the scheduled outpatient procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove and examine the lesions.

Dr O’Connor said the first lady was “experiencing some facial swelling and bruising, but is in good spirits and is feeling well”.

She was expected to return to the White House on Wednesday evening.

