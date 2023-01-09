Notification Settings

Reggae star accused of domestic violence

World NewsPublished:

Randy Ortiz Acevedo, of popular duo Jowell and Randy, was held after a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer.

A microphone on a stage

Reggae star Randy Ortiz Acevedo – of the popular duo Jowell and Randy – has been arrested in Puerto Rico on domestic violence charges.

He was held after a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer.

Ortiz, who is not required to enter a plea yet, was detained on a bond worth 15,000 US dollars (about £12,300), prosecutor Anthony Oyola told reporters.

A publicist for Ortiz did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The charges stem from a January 7 incident, Mr Oyola said, though he declined to provide further details.

He added only that Ortiz’s mother gave evidence on behalf of the musician before he was charged.

Jowell and Randy are considered reggae pioneers. They began their careers 20 years ago.

