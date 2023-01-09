Reggae star accused of domestic violence

A microphone on a stage

Reggae star Randy Ortiz Acevedo – of the popular duo Jowell and Randy – has been arrested in Puerto Rico on domestic violence charges.

He was held after a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer.

Ortiz, who is not required to enter a plea yet, was detained on a bond worth 15,000 US dollars (about £12,300), prosecutor Anthony Oyola told reporters.

A publicist for Ortiz did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The charges stem from a January 7 incident, Mr Oyola said, though he declined to provide further details.

He added only that Ortiz’s mother gave evidence on behalf of the musician before he was charged.