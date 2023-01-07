Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris

Protesters in Paris

Thousands of Kurds from around France and Europe have marched through Paris to show their anger over the unresolved killing of three Kurdish female activists in the French capital 10 years ago.

The marchers are also mourning three people killed outside a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris two weeks ago in what prosecutors called a racist attack.

Kurdish activists from Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Belgium arrived in buses, escorted by police, and joined fellow Kurds from France in a peaceful march through north-east Paris.

Kurdish groups from around France and Europe are marching in Paris to show their anger over the unresolved killing of three Kurdish women activists in the French capital 10 years ago (AP)

The demonstration was timed to mark the 10th anniversary of the killings of Sakine Cansiz, Fidan Dogan and Leyla Saylemez on January 9 2013.

Ms Cansiz was a founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which Turkey, the United States and the European Union consider a terrorist group.

Kurdish activists suspect the Turkish intelligence service was involved in the killing.

Protesters are also mourning three people killed outside a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris two weeks ago in what prosecutors called a racist attack (AP)

The suspected attacker, a Turkish citizen, died in French custody before the case reached trial.

Turkish officials suggested at the time that the killings may have been part of an internal feud among Kurdish activists or an attempt to derail peace talks.

Marchers carried banners bearing the victims’ portraits, as well as flags supporting the PKK, which is banned in Turkey.

Berfin Celebm, a 26-year-old who came from Amsterdam for the march, accused Turkey of involvement in both the 2013 and 2022 attacks.

Kurdish activists hold a banne of jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan (AP)

“I want to support my struggle and I want to support Kurdish women,” she told The Associated Press.

While most marchers were Kurdish, the crowd also included left-wing French activists and some ethnic Turks.

Ibrahim Halac, a Turkish man living in Paris, said: “Today we are here to support our Kurdish friends because I am Turkish myself, and it is very important, because what is happening with the Kurdish people can happen to us as well tomorrow.”

Protesters vented their anger over the unresolved killings (AP)

Organisers sought to keep the crowd contained. Paris police were on the alert after skirmishes at Kurdish gatherings in the past, notably in response to last month’s shooting.

After the December 23 attack, the suspected assailant told investigators he had a “pathological” hatred of non-European foreigners, according to prosecutors.

He was handed preliminary charges of racially motivated murder, though Kurdish activists suspect the attack was politically-driven.

Sakine Cansiz, Fidan Dogan and Leyla Saylemez died on January 9 2013 (AP)

Turkey summoned France’s ambassador last week over what it called propaganda by Kurdish activists in France after the shooting.

The PKK has waged a separatist insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.