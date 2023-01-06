Chad’s government says it foiled ‘destabilisation’ attempt

Chad Foiled Coup Plot

Chad’s government has foiled an attempt to destabilise the country and undermine the constitution, a government spokesman said.

Eleven people conspired in the plot, including soldiers and a human rights activist, said Aziz Mahamat Saleh. They were arrested last month and transferred to the high court in the capital, N’Djamena.

“A judicial investigation has been opened against these people for undermining the constitutional order, criminal association, illegal possession of firearms and complicity,” said Mr Saleh.

The accused were all military except for one human rights activist, Baradine Berdei Targuio, who was charged with breaching national security and the illegal possession of weapons.

Tensions have risen in the West African nation in recent months with unprecedented protests mounting against the government.

Mahamat Idriss Deby was declared the head of state after his father’s death in April 2021, instead of following the Chadian constitution’s line of succession.

Opposition political parties at the time called the handover a coup d’etat, but later agreed to accept Mr Deby as interim leader for 18 months.

In October, Chadian security forces opened fire on anti-government demonstrators in the country’s two largest cities – killing at least 60 people.

The men’s arrests are an attempt to silence dissident voices, say analysts.

“There are people not happy with the current government and its handling of (the) transition,” said Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow at the Policy Centre for the New South, a Moroccan-based think tank.