Ukraine reports more exploding drone attacks by Russia

Russia Ukraine War

Russia has deployed multiple drones overnight to attack parts of Ukraine and dozens were shot down, Ukrainian officials said.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday morning that 40 exploding drones “headed for Kyiv” overnight, according to air defence forces, and all were destroyed.

He said 22 drones were destroyed over Kyiv, three in the outlying region and 15 over neighbouring provinces.

An infrastructure facility in the capital was damaged and an explosion occurred in one city district, the mayor said. It was not immediately clear whether that was caused by drones or other munitions.

In the larger Kyiv region, a “critical infrastructure object” and residential buildings were hit, governor Oleksiy Kuleba said.