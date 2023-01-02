Doors open for thousands to see Pope Benedict’s body lying in state at Vatican

Vatican Obit Benedict XVI

Thousands of people are paying their respects to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as they file past his body lying in state at the Vatican.

The doors of St Peter’s Basilica opened for viewing by the public at just after 9am local time.

Public viewing lasts for 10 hours on Monday in St Peter’s Basilica.

Twelve hours of viewing are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning’s funeral, which will be led by Pope Francis, at St Peter’s Square.

Benedict, 95, died on Saturday morning in the Vatican monastery where he had lived since his retirement in 2013, when he became the first pontiff to resign in 600 years.