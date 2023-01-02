Notification Settings

Doors open for thousands to see Pope Benedict’s body lying in state at Vatican

World NewsPublished:

Public viewing will last for 10 hours in St Peter’s Basilica.

Vatican Obit Benedict XVI

Thousands of people are paying their respects to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as they file past his body lying in state at the Vatican.

The doors of St Peter’s Basilica opened for viewing by the public at just after 9am local time.

Public viewing lasts for 10 hours on Monday in St Peter’s Basilica.

Twelve hours of viewing are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning’s funeral, which will be led by Pope Francis, at St Peter’s Square.

Benedict, 95, died on Saturday morning in the Vatican monastery where he had lived since his retirement in 2013, when he became the first pontiff to resign in 600 years.

Security officials expect at least 25,000 people to pass by the body on the first day of viewing.

