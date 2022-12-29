Notification Settings

Putin oversees commissioning of new Russian navy warships

Published:

The newly commissioned vessels included a corvette, a minesweeper and the Generalissimus Suvorov nuclear submarine.

Russia Military
Russia Military

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the commissioning of new warships and vowed on Thursday to further strengthen his country’s navy.

“We will speed up and increase the volumes of construction of ships of various projects, equip them with the most modern weapons, and conduct the operational and combat training using the experience received during the special military operation,” Mr Putin said, referring to Russia’s 10-month-old campaign in Ukraine.

Russia Military
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the national anthem (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP)

“It will ensure Russia’s security for decades ahead,” Mr Putin said.

Another submarine of the same type, Emperor Alexander III, was launched during Thursday’s ceremony.

The navy plans to commission it following trials.

