Five dead as freight lorry and bus crash near South Korean capital

South Korea Fire

A freight lorry crashed with a bus on a road near the South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday, causing a fire that killed at least five people and injured 37 others, officials said.

It was not known what caused the crash and fire or what cargo the lorry was carrying.

Firefighters at the scene in Gwacheon (Kim Jong-taik/Newsis/AP)

The National Fire Agency said the three of the injured were in a serious condition while 34 others were lightly injured.

Officials said the crash happened inside a noise-barrier tunnel on the road.