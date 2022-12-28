US announces new Covid test rules for travellers from China

Virus Outbreak China

The US has announced new Covid-19 testing requirements for all travellers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge in infections.

The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation’s strict anti-virus controls. China’s “zero Covid” policies had kept China’s infection rate low but fuelled public frustration and crushed economic growth.

Starting on January 5, all travellers to the US from China will be required to take a Covid-19 test no more than two days before travel and provide a negative test before boarding their flight. The testing applies to anyone two years and older.

Passengers prepare to board a flight at the airport in north-central China’s Jiangxi province(Ng Han Guan/AP/PA)

Other countries have taken similar steps in an effort to keep infections from spreading beyond China’s borders.

Japan will require a negative Covid-19 test upon arrival for travellers from China, and Malaysia announced new tracking and surveillance measures. India, South Korea and Taiwan are also requiring virus tests for visitors from China.

Lunar New Year, which begins on January 22, is usually China’s busiest travel season, and the government announced on Tuesday it will resume issuing passports for tourism for the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Companies have welcomed China’s decision to end quarantines for travellers from abroad as an important step to revive slumping business activity (Ng Han Guan/AP/PA)

The US action is a return to requirements for some international travellers.