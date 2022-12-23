Notification Settings

‘Two dead and four hurt in central Paris shooting’

World News

A 69-year-old suspect has been arrested.

Paris shooting scene
Paris shooting scene

Two people have been killed and four hurt in a central Paris shooting, authorities in France said.

A 69-year-old has been arrested, with officials working to confirm their identity.

Paris shooting scene
A police officers guard the crime scene (AP)

Two of the four people who were injured are in a critical condition, officials said.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting but have not indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.

Police taped off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, on a busy street with shops and restaurants near the Gare de l’Est railway station, with people warned to stay away.

The shooting happened as Paris bustles with activity before the Christmas weekend.

France was hit by a string of deadly attacks by Islamic extremists in 2015 and 2016 and remains on alert for terror-related violence.

