Palestinian man shot dead in West Bank clashes

World NewsPublished:

Five other people were injured in the exchange of fire in the city of Nablus.

Mourners carry the body of Ahmed Daraghmeh
Palestinian medics said Israeli forces shot a 23-year-old man dead and wounded five other people during clashes in the occupied West Bank early on Thursday.

Ahmed Daraghmeh was fatally injured when Palestinian militants exchanged fire with Israeli troops who entered the city of Nablus to escort Jewish worshippers to a site known as the biblical Joseph’s Tomb in the Palestinian city.

Sound of gunfire was heard in amateur videos that Palestinians recorded from their windows.

Mr Daraghmeh was from the nearby town of Tubas and played for the local football team. It was unclear whether he had been taking part in the clashes.

Israel Palestinians
Palestinian women mourn Ahmed Daraghmeh during his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

The Israeli military said troops escorted Israeli civilians to the shrine, and that Palestinians “hurled explosive devices and fired toward the soldiers”, who responded with live fire. It said troops confirmed shooting a Palestinian.

Some 150 Palestinians and 31 Israelis have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, according to official figures, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006.

Israel says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths and some people not involved in the violence have also been killed.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

