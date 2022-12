China’s prime minister praises Hong Kong leader for reviving economy

John Lee

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang praised the Hong Kong government’s efforts to revitalise the economy as it rolls back Covid-19 restrictions, in a meeting with the territory’s leader in Beijing on Thursday.

Hong Kong chief executive John Lee is on his first trip to the capital to deliver an annual year-end report to leaders.

He is expected to meet President Xi Jinping to discuss the city’s political, economic and Covid-19 situations before returning to Hong Kong on Saturday.

Mr Li expressed his approval of Mr Lee’s work over the past six months, during which most of the city’s coronavirus restrictions were relaxed, helping to restore Hong Kong’s image as a vibrant financial hub.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang praised the Hong Kong government’s efforts to revitalise the economy (Ng Han Guan/AP)

“The fates of Hong Kong and the motherland are closely intertwined,” Mr Li said. “I hope the Hong Kong government will unite and lead the people of Hong Kong to contribute its advantages as it integrates into the national development plan in accordance with the country’s needs.”

The city should continue to strengthen its position as an international financial centre and global trading and maritime hub as it integrates into China’s development, he added.

Mr Lee, a former security minister, took over the city’s top job from Carrie Lam on July 1.

Ms Lam left after five tumultuous years which saw the city rocked by massive pro-democracy protests in 2019, a subsequent political crackdown that crushed dissent, and the coronavirus outbreak that killed thousands of people and hammered the economy.

In an election in May, Mr Lee won more than 99% of the vote from a committee consisting of mostly pro-Beijing members as the race’s sole candidate.

He is the city’s fifth chief executive since the former British colony was returned to Chinese rule in 1997.