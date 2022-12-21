Netanyahu announces formation of Israeli coalition government

Israel-Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he has successfully formed a new coalition, setting the stage for him to return to power as head of the most right-wing Israeli government ever.

The Prime Minister designate made the announcement in a phone call to President Isaac Herzog moments before a midnight deadline.

His Likud Party released a brief video clip of a smiling Mr Netanyahu and a recording of the conversation.

Palestinians burn pictures of Benjamin Netanyahu (Adel Hana/AP)

The move came after weeks of surprisingly difficult negotiations with his partners, who still have to finalise their power-sharing deals with the Likud Party.

Nonetheless, Mr Netanyahu said he intends to complete the process “as soon as possible next week”.

Even if he is successful, Mr Netanyahu faces a difficult task ahead.