FTX founder expected to drop fight against extradition to US

FTX Bankruptcy

Sam Bankman-Fried arrived at a courthouse in the Bahamas on Monday and is expected to tell a judge he will not fight extradition to the US, where he faces multiple criminal and civil charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

The decision comes just a week after Bankman-Fried’s lawyers had initially said that they planned to fight extradition.

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX (Good Morning America/ABC News via AP/PA)

He was expected to remain in custody at the Bahamas department of corrections until an extradition hearing on February 8.