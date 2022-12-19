Notification Settings

FTX founder expected to drop fight against extradition to US

World NewsPublished:

The decision comes just a week after Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers had initially said that they planned to fight extradition.

FTX Bankruptcy

Sam Bankman-Fried arrived at a courthouse in the Bahamas on Monday and is expected to tell a judge he will not fight extradition to the US, where he faces multiple criminal and civil charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

The decision comes just a week after Bankman-Fried’s lawyers had initially said that they planned to fight extradition.

FTX Bankruptcy Bankman Fried
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX (Good Morning America/ABC News via AP/PA)

He was expected to remain in custody at the Bahamas department of corrections until an extradition hearing on February 8.

Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last Monday at the request of the US government.

