Russia launches ‘major missile attack’ on Ukrainian energy facilities

Russia Ukraine War

Russia has launched a “major missile attack” on Ukrainian energy facilities and infrastructure with explosions reported in at least three cities.

Local authorities reported blasts in the capital, Kyiv, southern Kryvyi Rih and north-eastern Kharkiv as authorities sounded air raid alarms across the country warning of a new devastating barrage of the Russian strikes that have occurred intermittently since mid-October.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that the city is without electricity.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported three strikes on the city’s critical infrastructure.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, reported a strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, warning on Telegram: “There may be people under the rubble.” He said emergency services were on site.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the north-eastern Desnianskyi and western Holosiivskyi district, urging residents to go to shelters.

“The attack on the capital continues,” he wrote on Telegram.