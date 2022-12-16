Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Burst tank at Sea Life aquarium in Berlin creates wave of devastation

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Operators say the aquarium had the biggest cylindrical tank in the world containing 1,500 tropical fish.

Germany Aquarium Burst
Germany Aquarium Burst

A huge tank at an aquarium in the centre of Berlin has burst, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction, German police said.

Glass and other debris were swept out of the building, which also contains a hotel and cafes, as one million litres of water poured out of the 25m-high aquarium shortly before 6am local time.

Police spokesman Martin Stralau said at least one person was lightly injured.

Germany Aquarium Burst
Police are investigating the incident (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)

There was speculation that freezing temperatures contributed to the leak but Mr Stralau said the cause of the incident is still being investigated.

Witness Gwendolin Szyszkowitz told German news channel n-tv that she heard a loud bang and initially feared a bomb had exploded.

Operators say the aquarium had the biggest cylindrical tank in the world and contained 1,500 tropical fish of 80 different species before the incident. The aquarium, which was last modernised in 2020, is a major tourist attraction in Berlin.

The 10-minute elevator ride through the tank was one of the highlights of the centre.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News