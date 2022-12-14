Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Istanbul mayor convicted of insulting Turkish officials

World NewsPublished:

Critics say the trial is an attempt to remove Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who is a key opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, from office.

Turkey Mayor Convicted
Turkey Mayor Convicted

A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced the mayor of Istanbul — the country’s most populous city — to two years and seven months in prison on charges of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council.

Critics say the trial is an attempt to remove Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who is a key opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, from office. Turkey faces presidential elections next year.

The court convicted Imamoglu of the charge and also imposed a political ban that could lead to him being removed from office.

The politician from the main opposition Republican People’s Party is expected to appeal against the verdict.

Imamoglu was elected to lead Istanbul in March 2019. His win was a historic blow to Mr Erdogan and the president’s Justice and Development Party, which had controlled Istanbul for a quarter of a century.

The party pushed to void the municipal election results in the city of 16 million, alleging irregularities.

The challenge resulted in a repeat of the election a few months later, which Imamoglu also won.

Imamoglu was charged with insulting senior public officials after he described cancelling legitimate elections as an act of “foolishness” on November 4, 2019.

The mayor denied insulting members of the electoral council, insisting his words were a response to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu calling him “a fool” and accusing Imamoglu of criticising Turkey during a visit to the European Parliament.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News