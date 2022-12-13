Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Spanish court acquits soccer star Neymar in fraud trial

World NewsPublished:

The verdict is not a surprise, following the decision by Spanish state prosecutors to drop all charges during the trial.

Neymar
Neymar

A Spanish court has acquitted soccer star Neymar and his fellow defendants in a fraud and corruption trial related to the Brazilian’s 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona.

The plaintiff, Brazilian company DIS, had accused Neymar, his father, and the former presidents of Santos and Barcelona of having intentionally hidden the cost of his transfer to avoid paying DIS what it was due as the partial holder of his player rights.

However, the court said in a statement on Tuesday that “it has not been proven that there was a false contract or that DIS was intended to be harmed”.

The verdict is not a surprise, following the decision by Spanish state prosecutors to drop all charges during the trial.

That left only the lawyers of DIS to continue arguing their case.

DIS had initially sought a five-year prison sentence for 30-year-old Neymar.

But following the withdrawal of the state prosecutors, DIS’s lawyers reduced their demands to two and a half years in prison.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News